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51. Community Ecology - Part 1 of 2!
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Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
51. Community Ecology - Part 1 of 2!
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51. Community Ecology / Community Interactions: Competition (-/-) / Problem 12
Problem 12
In a scenario where two species have completely overlapping niches, what is the likely outcome for the weaker competitor?
A
The weaker competitor will eventually adapt and coexist with the stronger competitor.
B
The weaker competitor will face local extinction due to competitive exclusion.
C
The weaker competitor will drive the stronger competitor to extinction.
D
The weaker competitor will find a new niche and thrive.
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