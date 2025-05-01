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51. Community Ecology - Part 1 of 2!
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Problem 12
51. Community Ecology - Part 1 of 2!
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51. Community Ecology / Community Interactions: Competition (-/-) / Problem 10
Problem 10
What is competition in ecological communities?
A
An interaction where two species benefit from each other.
B
An interaction where one species benefits and the other is harmed.
C
An interaction where both species are harmed.
D
An interaction where neither species is affected.
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