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51. Community Ecology - Part 1 of 2!
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Problem 12
51. Community Ecology - Part 1 of 2!
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51. Community Ecology / Introduction to Community Interactions / Problem 3
Problem 3
Two species that have exactly the same niche cannot coexist in a community. This is referred to as:
A
Principle of competitive exclusion
B
Principle of inheritance
C
Principle of natural selection
D
Intermediate disturbance hypothesis
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