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51. Community Ecology - Part 1 of 2!
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Problem 11
Problem 12
51. Community Ecology - Part 1 of 2!
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51. Community Ecology / Community Interactions: Competition (-/-) / Problem 11
Problem 11
Which of the following scenarios best illustrates resource partitioning?
A
Two bird species competing for the same food and one going extinct.
B
Two bird species migrating to new areas, leaving one without food.
C
Two bird species feeding on different sections of the same tree.
D
Two bird species sharing the exact same food source without any competition.
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