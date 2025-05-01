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Adaptive Radiation
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Adaptive Radiation
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24. History of Life on Earth / Adaptive Radiation / Problem 3
Problem 3
How did ecological niches contribute to the adaptive radiation of Darwin's finches?
A
By increasing competition with other bird species.
B
By providing diverse food sources that led to specialized feeding strategies.
C
By causing a decrease in available water resources.
D
By limiting the availability of nesting sites.
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