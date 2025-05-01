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Adaptive Radiation
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Adaptive Radiation
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24. History of Life on Earth / Adaptive Radiation / Problem 4
Problem 4
Which factor contributed to the Cambrian explosion?
A
Increased oxygen levels in the oceans.
B
The formation of vast desert regions.
C
The extinction of land-dwelling species.
D
Decrease in atmospheric carbon dioxide.
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