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Adaptive Radiation
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Adaptive Radiation
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24. History of Life on Earth / Adaptive Radiation / Problem 5
Problem 5
What role do Hox genes play in organism diversification during the Cambrian period?
A
They reduce the rate of evolutionary change.
B
They prevent genetic mutations in developing organisms.
C
They limit the growth of organisms.
D
They determine the body plan of organisms, leading to increased diversity.
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