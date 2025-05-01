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Adaptive Radiation
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Adaptive Radiation
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24. History of Life on Earth / Adaptive Radiation / Problem 1
Problem 1
Which of the following best describes adaptive radiation?
A
The gradual evolution of species over millions of years.
B
The process by which all members of a species die out.
C
The reduction of genetic diversity within a population.
D
The rapid diversification of a species into new ecological niches.
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