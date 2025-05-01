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Adaptive Radiation
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Adaptive Radiation
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24. History of Life on Earth / Adaptive Radiation / Problem 2
Problem 2
Which condition is most likely to lead to adaptive radiation?
A
A stable environment with few changes.
B
The presence of a dominant predator.
C
A decrease in food resources.
D
A new ecological opportunity combined with evolutionary innovations.
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