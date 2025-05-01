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Building Phylogenetic Trees
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Building Phylogenetic Trees
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25. Phylogeny / Building Phylogenetic Trees / Problem 1
Problem 1
How can homologous traits be distinguished from analogous traits when constructing phylogenetic trees?
A
Homologous traits arise from a common ancestor, while analogous traits arise independently in different lineages.
B
Homologous traits have a similar function but different structures, whereas analogous traits have different functions but similar structures.
C
Homologous traits arise from convergent evolution while analogous traits arise from divergent evolution.
D
Homologous traits are always beneficial, whereas analogous traits are always neutral.
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