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Building Phylogenetic Trees
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Building Phylogenetic Trees
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25. Phylogeny / Building Phylogenetic Trees / Problem 2
Problem 2
What is the primary function of a character matrix in phylogenetic analysis?
A
To display the geographical distribution of species.
B
To determine the age of fossils.
C
To measure the genetic mutation rate of a species.
D
To record the presence or absence of traits across different species.
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