Skip to main content
General Biology
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
Back
Building Phylogenetic Trees
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Building Phylogenetic Trees
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
3 of 5
Next
25. Phylogeny / Building Phylogenetic Trees / Problem 3
Problem 3
Why is it important to include an outgroup when constructing a phylogenetic tree?
A
To identify which species are most closely related.
B
To ensure that all possible evolutionary paths are considered.
C
To provide a reference point for determining the direction of trait evolution.
D
To verify the age of the lineage.
AI tutor
0
0 Comments
Show Answer
More options