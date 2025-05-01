Skip to main content
General Biology
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
Back
Building Phylogenetic Trees
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Building Phylogenetic Trees
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
5 of 5
25. Phylogeny / Building Phylogenetic Trees / Problem 5
Problem 5
How does understanding phylogenetic relationships contribute to conservation efforts?
A
By guaranteeing the survival of all species.
B
By identifying evolutionary distinct species that may require priority for conservation.
C
By eliminating all analogous traits from endangered species.
D
By predicting which species will become extinct.
AI tutor
0
0 Comments
Show Answer
More options