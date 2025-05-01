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Building Phylogenetic Trees
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Building Phylogenetic Trees
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25. Phylogeny / Building Phylogenetic Trees / Problem 4
Problem 4
What is a key distinction between maximum parsimony and maximum likelihood methods in phylogenetic tree construction?
A
Maximum likelihood incorporates statistical models of evolutionary change, whereas maximum parsimony does not.
B
Maximum likelihood is based on the fewest evolutionary changes, while maximum parsimony uses the most.
C
Maximum parsimony uses probability models, while maximum likelihood does not.
D
Maximum parsimony requires more computational power than maximum likelihood.
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