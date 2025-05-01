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Earth's Climate Patterns
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Earth's Climate Patterns
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48. Ecology / Earth's Climate Patterns / Problem 5
Problem 5
How might a prolonged drought influence evolutionary adaptations in a plant species?
A
Plants will immediately change leaf color to conserve water.
B
Plants may evolve to produce fewer seeds.
C
Plants will stop photosynthesis until conditions improve.
D
Plants may develop deeper root systems to access water more efficiently.
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