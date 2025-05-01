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Earth's Climate Patterns
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Earth's Climate Patterns
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48. Ecology / Earth's Climate Patterns / Problem 2
Problem 2
Why do coastal regions tend to have milder climates compared to inland areas?
A
The constant sea breeze cools the land more effectively.
B
Coastal regions receive more direct sunlight year-round.
C
Inland areas have more vegetation leading to higher temperatures.
D
Large bodies of water have high specific heat, moderating temperature changes.
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