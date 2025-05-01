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Earth's Climate Patterns
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Earth's Climate Patterns
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48. Ecology / Earth's Climate Patterns / Problem 3
Problem 3
What role does the Hadley cell play in determining precipitation patterns near the equator?
A
It brings moisture-laden air upwards, resulting in high precipitation.
B
It directs cold air from the poles, leading to snow near the equator.
C
It causes dry conditions due to descending air.
D
It has no impact on precipitation patterns.
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