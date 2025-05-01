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Earth's Climate Patterns
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Earth's Climate Patterns
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48. Ecology / Earth's Climate Patterns / Problem 4
Problem 4
What climatic effects does a rain shadow have on the leeward side of a mountain range?
A
It leads to dry conditions and desert-like climates.
B
It results in frequent snow due to cold air descent.
C
It has no noticeable impact on local climate.
D
It causes increased rainfall and lush vegetation.
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