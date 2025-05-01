Skip to main content
General Biology
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
Back
Earth's Climate Patterns
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Earth's Climate Patterns
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
1 of 5
Next
48. Ecology / Earth's Climate Patterns / Problem 1
Problem 1
What is the primary difference between weather and climate?
A
Weather refers to short-term changes, whereas climate refers to long-term averages.
B
Weather is influenced by human activity, while climate is not.
C
Weather is the long-term atmospheric pattern, while climate is short-term.
D
Weather is unpredictable, while climate is always predictable.
AI tutor
0
0 Comments
Show Answer
More options