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Ecology
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Ecology
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48. Ecology / Introduction to Ecology / Problem 5
Problem 5
A _____ is a patch of land that has been facing drought because mountain ranges blocked the water-filled clouds.
A
rain shadow
B
rainbow
C
desert
D
sand dune
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