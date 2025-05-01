Skip to main content
General Biology
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
Back
Ecology
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Ecology
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
2 of 5
Next
48. Ecology / Introduction to Ecology / Problem 2
Problem 2
Identify the incorrect statement about the flow of energy in an ecosystem.
A
It is always unidirectional.
B
It takes place through the food chain and food web.
C
The top carnivores receive the most energy.
D
Producers absorb sunlight and convert a portion of it into chemical energy.
AI tutor
0
0 Comments
Show Answer
More options