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Ecology
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Ecology
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48. Ecology / Introduction to Ecology / Problem 3
Problem 3
Identify the option which correctly describes the sequence of the level of ecology from smallest to largest:
A
Invidual ecology, ecosystem ecology, population ecology, biosphere ecology, community ecology
B
Biosphere ecology, ecosystem ecology, population ecology, community ecology, individual ecology
C
Community ecology, ecosystem ecology, population ecology, individual ecology, biosphere ecology
D
Individual ecology, population ecology, community ecology, ecosystem ecology, biosphere ecology
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