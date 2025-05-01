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Ecology
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Ecology
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48. Ecology / Introduction to Ecology / Problem 1
Problem 1
__________ is the area of the body of water where sunlight can penetrate through the bottom.
A
Benthic zone
B
Pelagic zone
C
Littoral zone
D
Abyssal zone
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