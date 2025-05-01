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Ecology
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Ecology
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48. Ecology / Introduction to Ecology / Problem 4
Problem 4
The number and variety of living organisms are termed "biodiversity." Which of the following factors is responsible for the greatest biodiversity in tropical rainforests?
A
Cold temperature, low precipitation rate, and abundant light
B
Warm temperature, intense light, high precipitation rate, and abundant nutrients
C
Low light and water shortage
D
Absence of light and excess water
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