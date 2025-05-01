Skip to main content
General Biology
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
Back
Extinctions
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Extinctions
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
5 of 5
24. History of Life on Earth / Extinctions / Problem 5
Problem 5
Given current trends in extinction rates, what strategies could be employed to mitigate negative impacts on future biodiversity?
A
Increase the exploitation of natural resources to speed up evolutionary processes.
B
Focus on developing new technologies to replace lost ecosystems.
C
Accept the loss of biodiversity as an inevitable outcome of human progress.
D
Implement conservation strategies, restore habitats, and reduce carbon emissions to maintain ecosystem health.
AI tutor
0
0 Comments
Show Answer
More options