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Extinctions
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Extinctions
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24. History of Life on Earth / Extinctions / Problem 4
Problem 4
What is background extinction?
A
The process by which species evolve into new forms.
B
The extinction of species due to human activity.
C
A large-scale extinction event caused by a catastrophic incident.
D
The extinction of species due to natural causes at a consistent rate over time.
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