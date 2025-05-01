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Extinctions
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Extinctions
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24. History of Life on Earth / Extinctions / Problem 1
Problem 1
How do mass extinction events typically affect the phylogenetic tree of life?
A
They create new branches instantly, leading to immediate increases in species diversity.
B
They prune large branches, reducing biodiversity, which may later lead to new diversification.
C
They leave the phylogenetic tree unchanged, affecting only individual species.
D
They cause branches to become more diverse immediately.
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