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Extinctions
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Extinctions
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24. History of Life on Earth / Extinctions / Problem 2
Problem 2
What are the primary contributing factors to the Permian extinction event, and how did they interact to affect marine and terrestrial life?
A
Gradual climate change leading to ice ages, which affected only terrestrial life.
B
Volcanic activity leading to a temporary cooling of the climate, which affected only marine life.
C
Volcanic activity causing greenhouse gas emissions and warming, leading to ocean acidification and anoxia, affecting both marine and terrestrial life.
D
Meteorite impact causing wildfires on a global scale, leading to the extinction of terrestrial life.
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