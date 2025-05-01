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Extinctions
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Extinctions
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24. History of Life on Earth / Extinctions / Problem 3
Problem 3
Which evidence supports the impact hypothesis for the Cretaceous extinction event?
A
The presence of iridium layers in geological strata worldwide.
B
The complete absence of fossils from the Cretaceous period.
C
The sudden increase of oxygen levels in the atmosphere.
D
The discovery of widespread volcanic rocks in Europe.
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