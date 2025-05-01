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Factors Impacting Primary Production
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Factors Impacting Primary Production
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52. Ecosystems / Factors Impacting Primary Production / Problem 3
Problem 3
A river downstream of a fertilizer plant shows signs of eutrophication. Evaluate the potential impacts on oxygen levels and local fish populations.
A
Eutrophication leads to an increase in oxygen levels and fish diversity.
B
Oxygen levels will decrease, potentially leading to fish die-offs due to aerobic organism stress.
C
Oxygen levels will remain stable, but fish diversity will decline.
D
Oxygen levels will increase, supporting larger fish populations.
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