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Factors Impacting Primary Production
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Factors Impacting Primary Production
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52. Ecosystems / Factors Impacting Primary Production / Problem 2
Problem 2
In an experiment, adding nitrogen and phosphorus to a lake led to a significant increase in algal growth. Which of the following analyses best explains this result?
A
Nitrogen and phosphorus are essential for algal cell wall formation, leading to increased growth.
B
Nitrogen and phosphorus are limiting nutrients, and their addition removed the growth constraints.
C
The addition of nutrients decreased oxygen levels, causing increased algal growth.
D
Nitrogen alone is responsible for algal growth, while phosphorus has no impact.
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