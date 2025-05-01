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Factors Impacting Primary Production
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Factors Impacting Primary Production
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52. Ecosystems / Factors Impacting Primary Production / Problem 1
Problem 1
In a lake experiencing seasonal changes, how would decreased light penetration during the winter months affect photosynthesis and net primary production?
A
Photosynthesis would decrease, leading to reduced net primary production.
B
Net primary production would remain constant because light is not a limiting factor.
C
Photosynthesis would increase due to adaptation to low light conditions.
D
Photosynthesis and net primary production would increase due to higher nutrient availability.
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