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Factors Impacting Primary Production
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Factors Impacting Primary Production
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52. Ecosystems / Factors Impacting Primary Production / Problem 5
Problem 5
Which of the following scenarios would likely result in the highest net primary production in a terrestrial ecosystem?
A
Low temperature, moderate moisture, and abundant nutrients.
B
High temperature, low moisture, and abundant nutrients.
C
High temperature, high moisture, and abundant nutrients.
D
Moderate temperature, high moisture, and low nutrients.
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