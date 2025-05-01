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Factors Impacting Primary Production
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Factors Impacting Primary Production
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52. Ecosystems / Factors Impacting Primary Production / Problem 4
Problem 4
Evaluate the significance of the mutualistic relationship between plant roots and nitrogen-fixing bacteria in nutrient uptake.
A
It increases plant susceptibility to pathogens.
B
It enhances nutrient uptake by converting atmospheric nitrogen into a usable form for plants.
C
It prevents soil erosion by stabilizing plant roots.
D
It reduces plant water uptake, thereby conserving resources.
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