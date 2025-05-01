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Gene Flow
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Gene Flow
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22. Evolution of Populations / Gene Flow / Problem 2
Problem 2
How can the movement of individuals between populations alter allele frequencies?
A
By causing mutations that replace existing alleles.
B
By stabilizing the populations entirely, preventing any change.
C
By introducing new alleles and changing existing allele proportions.
D
By removing all genetic variation from the population.
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