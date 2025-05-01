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Gene Flow
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Gene Flow
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22. Evolution of Populations / Gene Flow / Problem 3
Problem 3
In a real-world scenario, how does the migration of birds between two isolated islands affect their genetic similarity?
A
It results in genetic isolation, preventing similarity.
B
It causes one population to become genetically dominant over the other.
C
It increases genetic similarity by homogenizing allele frequencies.
D
It decreases genetic similarity by introducing unique mutations.
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