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Gene Flow
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Gene Flow
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22. Evolution of Populations / Gene Flow / Problem 1
Problem 1
What is gene flow in the context of evolutionary biology?
A
The genetic drift within isolated populations.
B
The transfer of genes from one population to another, affecting allele frequencies.
C
The random mutation of genes within a population.
D
The natural selection of advantageous traits.
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