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Gene Flow
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Gene Flow
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22. Evolution of Populations / Gene Flow / Problem 5
Problem 5
Synthesize a plan for maximizing genetic diversity in an endangered species using gene flow.
A
Focus on breeding programs that prioritize existing genetic traits.
B
Introduce individuals from genetically diverse populations to increase allele variety.
C
Prevent migration to maintain current genetic stability.
D
Isolate the population to allow natural selection to take place without interference.
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