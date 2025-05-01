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Gene Flow
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Gene Flow
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22. Evolution of Populations / Gene Flow / Problem 4
Problem 4
How would the introduction of new alleles via gene flow affect a population's ability to survive a disease outbreak?
A
It would have no effect on survival as it does not affect genetic traits.
B
It would decrease survival chances by reducing genetic diversity.
C
It would stabilize the population, preventing any evolutionary change.
D
It could enhance survival by introducing alleles that confer resistance.
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