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Genetic Drift
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Genetic Drift
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22. Evolution of Populations / Genetic Drift / Problem 5
Problem 5
How might genetic drift increase the frequency of a deleterious allele in a small population?
A
By enhancing the effectiveness of natural selection.
B
By consistently reducing the number of deleterious alleles.
C
By chance, deleterious alleles may increase in frequency despite their negative effects on fitness.
D
By directly altering the genetic makeup of individuals.
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