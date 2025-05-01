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Genetic Drift
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Genetic Drift
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22. Evolution of Populations / Genetic Drift / Problem 2
Problem 2
Why are changes in allele frequencies due to genetic drift considered unpredictable?
A
Because they result from random sampling effects that vary from generation to generation.
B
Because they are controlled by genetic engineering.
C
Because they are determined by environmental factors.
D
Because they are influenced by natural selection.
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