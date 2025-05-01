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Genetic Drift
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Genetic Drift
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22. Evolution of Populations / Genetic Drift / Problem 1
Problem 1
What is genetic drift?
A
A change in allele frequency due to migration.
B
A change in allele frequency due to genetic mutation.
C
A change in allele frequency due to natural selection.
D
A change in allele frequency due to chance, especially in small populations.
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