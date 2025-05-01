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Genetic Drift
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Genetic Drift
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22. Evolution of Populations / Genetic Drift / Problem 4
Problem 4
What is the founder effect?
A
The result of selective breeding in a controlled environment.
B
An increase in genetic variation due to mutation.
C
A scenario where a large population undergoes rapid expansion.
D
A form of genetic drift where a new population is established by a small number of individuals.
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