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Genetic Drift
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Genetic Drift
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22. Evolution of Populations / Genetic Drift / Problem 3
Problem 3
In a population of 10,000 individuals, how would you expect genetic drift to affect allele frequencies compared to a population of 100?
A
Genetic drift would have more impact on allele frequencies in the larger population.
B
Genetic drift would have less impact on allele frequencies in the larger population.
C
Genetic drift only affects small populations.
D
Genetic drift would affect both populations equally.
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