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Hybrid Zones
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Hybrid Zones
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23. Speciation / Hybrid Zones / Problem 4
Problem 4
How does natural selection contribute to reinforcement in hybrid zones?
A
Natural selection favors hybrids, increasing gene flow.
B
Natural selection has no role in reinforcement processes.
C
Natural selection weakens species boundaries, promoting fusion.
D
Natural selection favors traits that prevent mating between species, reducing gene flow.
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