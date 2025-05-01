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Hybrid Zones
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Hybrid Zones
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23. Speciation / Hybrid Zones / Problem 1
Problem 1
What is a hybrid zone?
A
An area exclusively inhabited by hybrids with no parent species.
B
A region where two species meet and mate, producing offspring with mixed ancestry.
C
A region where one species outcompetes another, leading to extinction.
D
A zone where species are geographically isolated and do not interact.
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