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Hybrid Zones
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Hybrid Zones
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23. Speciation / Hybrid Zones / Problem 2
Problem 2
Which scenario best illustrates secondary contact in hybrid zones?
A
Species evolve in complete isolation without any interaction.
B
A species migrates to a new habitat without encountering other species.
C
Species undergo fusion and lose distinct characteristics.
D
Two species previously separated by a barrier come into contact again, forming a hybrid zone.
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