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Hybrid Zones
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Hybrid Zones
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23. Speciation / Hybrid Zones / Problem 3
Problem 3
How does the process of fusion impact species boundaries in hybrid zones?
A
Fusion creates new species with distinct boundaries.
B
Fusion strengthens species boundaries, preventing gene flow.
C
Fusion leads to the weakening of species boundaries, potentially resulting in a single species.
D
Fusion has no impact on species boundaries but enhances genetic diversity.
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