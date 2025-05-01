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Hybrid Zones
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Hybrid Zones
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23. Speciation / Hybrid Zones / Problem 5
Problem 5
What is the role of hybrid fitness in the development of prezygotic barriers?
A
High hybrid fitness strengthens gene flow and weakens prezygotic barriers.
B
Low hybrid fitness can lead to the development of prezygotic barriers to prevent further hybridization.
C
Hybrid fitness has no impact on prezygotic barrier development.
D
Hybrid fitness only affects postzygotic barriers.
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