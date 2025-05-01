General Biology
Given that primary producers absorb 2% of solar energy, with 50% used for cellular respiration, what is the net primary productivity (NPP) if the total solar energy is 1,000,000 kcal?
What is the primary difference between Gross Consumer Productivity (GCP) and Net Consumer Productivity (NCP)?
What role do primary producers play in an ecosystem?
What does a trophic efficiency of 10% imply about energy transfer between trophic levels?
How might climate change affect trophic efficiency in an ecosystem?